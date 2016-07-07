See the First Pic of Ciara’s (Stunning) Wedding Dress

Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot Wednesday in a 1oo-person ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England, and while we’d heard the bride chose a custom Roberto Cavalli gown, designed by the label’s creative director Peter Dundas, photos weren’t kicking around the web thanks to a cell-phone ban instituted by the couple.

Luckily, the bride gave the people what they wanted and posted a single photo on Twitter, captioned “We are the Wilsons.” The very attractive Wilsons.

Congrats are in order for more reasons than one: The couple’s been famously waiting to have sex until they were married, and we’re pretty sure the dress was the perfect—if unnecessary—aphrodisiac.