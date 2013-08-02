TGIF: Let’s Take A Moment To Honor Ciara’s High-Low Fashion (And Perfect Legs)

Is it just us, or is Ciara looking better and better these days? The pop star has always been pretty—there’s a reason her song “My Goodies” was un-ironically successful—but these days, she’s downright sexy. And chic, to boot.

And the thing about Ciara is that she can just as easily rock a pair of red leather men’s sweatpants as she can a barely-there Saint Laurent dress. There’s plenty of stylish celebrities in the world, but very few have the ability to cross gender barriers as well as Ci Ci does it. And for her latest look, she proves she can also do high-low fashion extremely well.

Ciara took to her Instagram to post several photos of her rocking a straight-off-the-runway mini skirt from Anthony Vaccarello, bracelets from Céline, a ring from Lorraine Schwartz, and (of course) a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutins—and she topped it all off with a T-shirt from H&M.

We admire the guts it takes to wear what you think looks good, regardless of who made it or what label is on it. But even more than that, we admire Ciara’s legs. Just look at them. They are perfect. And if you don’t believe us, here’s more evidence.

The calf definition! The muscular thighs! Ciara is really killin’ it right now, and we can’t wait to see what else her fashion future holds.

MORE CI CI ON STYLECASTER:

Ciara Really Loves Wearing Givenchy Menswear

All The Front-Row Stars at Paris Fashion Week