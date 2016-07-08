StyleCaster
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Wedding Party Pics Are Just as Gorgeous as You’d Expect

by
Wenn

Wenn

Continuing with their picture-perfect relationship and marriage, the first photos of Ciara and Russell Wilson‘’s wedding party have graced the world with their presence, and they are gorgeous. Shot at Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England, where they tied the knot, the photos exude old-world glamour (except for the fact that someone dragged some couches out on the lawn, where they were taken, but—whatever works).

Ciara must have loved her stunning custom Roberto Cavalli dress, designed by creative director, Peter Dundas, so much that she decided to keep the white party going—when they were spotted today in London (above), she was pretty much glowing as she donned an all-white outfit to wander the city arm-in-arm with her new husband.

13628426 715232478619871 1409014574 n Ciara and Russell Wilsons Wedding Party Pics Are Just as Gorgeous as Youd Expect

Credit: Instagram | @purejoyrussciara

Ciara’s ladies, who wore custom Michael Costello, as E! News reports, included her matron of honor, Yolonda Fredrick-Thompson, along with bridesmaids Lala Anthony, Erica Ashe, Jamaica CraftHanna IsakssonKelly RowlandSabena Toor, and Anna Wilson, who is Wilson’s sister. The men, who wore Giorgio Armani, included Scott Pickett as Wilson’s best man, with groomsmen Kenny Dichter, Jimmy GrahamCole HawthorneMatthew RodgersMark RodgersRobert Turbin and Harry Wilson (his brother).

13628140 819150528220326 2137908577 n Ciara and Russell Wilsons Wedding Party Pics Are Just as Gorgeous as Youd Expect

Credit: Instagram | @purejoyrussciara

The pair has been positively giddy about consummating their relationship at last, posting some very teenagery videos to Snapchat about their wedding night (and plans for the future). “So, baby, you know what we’re doing tonight,” Ciara says in one video, with Wilson responding, ““From what we did last night, I’m gonna do it multiple times.” Have fun, guys!

