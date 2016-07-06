Ciara and Russell Wilson Just Tied the Knot at a Castle in England

Many congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson, who just got married at Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England, in a private ceremony in front of about 100 of their nearest and dearest. A very private ceremony, that is—no phones were allowed inside, TMZ reported. Ciara wore a custom Roberto Cavalli dress, designed by the label’s creative director, Peter Dundas, according to E! News. They also reported that Ciara’s wedding makeup was golden and “not that dramatic,” and her hair would have a romantic vibe, according to a source.

At least one famous guest couldn’t help posting a bunch of photos of herself in her dress before she arrived at the castle and had to hand in her phone: Jennifer Hudson posted no less than 10 shots of herself in a pink dress of herself designed by Christian Siriano prior to the ceremony. “Here we go guys!” she posted from the car on the way there.

Ciara and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback have famously been waiting for marriage to consummate their relationship. “It’s until the deal is sealed. Absolutely,” she told Access Hollywood last year. “I think both of us look at each other and we’re like—whew! But we take it one day at a time and keep it going with each other, and I’m really enjoying every day that we’re sharing.”

Wilson announced his proposal on March 11 of this year with a very cute video. “She said Yes!!!” he posted. “Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove @Ciara”

Yesterday, shots of the gorgeous couple at their reception dinner surfaced on Twitter, and they looked amazing. Just wait till the wedding photos appear! In the meantime, enjoy these pics.