Steal Her Style: Ciara Makes $1,400 Men’s Red Leather Sweatpants Look Chic

Long before there was Miley Cyrus wearing half denim sweatpants and 2Pac t-shirts, there was Ciara. The singer has perhaps been one of pop music’s most successful gender-benders in terms of her style, which has always fused her feminine love for Christian Louboutins with more masculine, street influences. Most recently she’s been obsessed with wearing pieces from Givenchy’s menswear line, and now: men’s red leather sweatpants by En Noir.

For her appearance on “Access Hollywood” this morning, Ciara rocked the men’s street label’s red leather sweats, which cost $1,4000 at Barneys. She paired them with sleek black patent pumps, a simple white tank, and plenty of gold jewelry to tie the masculine and feminine themes of the look together (quite successfully, we say.)

If you like her outfit (and you just won the lottery), head on over to Barneys to snag the baggy bottoms for yourself. A bit more realistic about where your money goes? Then hightail it to Yes Style, which offers a similar faux leather iteration for a mere $45. And keep an eye out for more of Ciara’s menswear looks as she leads up to her “Ciara” album release on July 9.

What do you think of Ciara’s look?

MORE CI CI ON STYLECASTER:

Ciara Really Loves Wearing Givenchy Menswear

All The Front-Row Stars at Paris Fashion Week