Ciara Confirms Pregnancy on ‘The View’ (UPDATE)

UPDATE: It’s official! After we speculated pretty heavily, Ciara herself confirmed to the ladies of “The View” that she’s indeed expecting a baby with fiance Future. Many congrats to the happy (and stylish!) couple.

PREVIOUS: If there’s one thing the Internet loves more than a viral video, it’s a celebrity rumor. And they’ve been swirling like crazy over on Ciara’s Instagram feed, after the singer posted several photos of her recent trip to Milan with her fiancé, Atlanta rapper Future. The duo hit a couple menswear shows, including Calvin Klein, where they sat front row; for the events, Ciara chose (as per usual) incredibly stylish and sleek looks, but with one notable common element: plenty of extra room. Check them out:

In both the all-white and all-black looks, CiCi chose long tunics that strategically cover her abdomen, and topped them off with even longer coats to add additional layers. Now, this wouldn’t necessarily be notable—Ciara is known for her forward-thinking fashion choices, and has also been known to wear a baggy piece of clothing every now and then—except that CiCi is more renowned for showing off her body (for very good reason, we might add). She’s no stranger to midriff-baring, so these two choices seem on such the opposite end of the spectrum from her typical choices that it makes us wonder.

Could Ciara have a bun in the oven? Share your thoughts below!