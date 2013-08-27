Watch Ciara Teach Mickey Boardman and Natalie Joos How To Dance

We love Ciara for so many reasons (her affinity for Givenchy menswear chief among them), and we’re so glad to see that her likable media persona translates nicely IRL (or, at least on camera.)

The R&B singer and fashion star is PAPER magazine’s September cover girl, and—in a behind-the-scenes video—definitely had some fun with the magazine’s staff.

Below, Ciara teaches photographer Danielle Levitt, stylist extraordinaire Natalie Joos, Michael Musto (who wrote the cover story) and Paper‘s head honcho Mickey Boardman some glute-murdering steps from her bananas “I’m Out” video with Nicki Minaj.

Ciara also talks fashion of course, and models some seriously breathtaking (and pretty girly, for her) looks from designers such as Erdem, Jeremy Scott, and Dior.

Head over to Paper to see the full story and see the gorgeous photos now!