Ciara’s Thanksgiving Parade All-Puffer Outfit Is a *Major* Winter Mood

Scroll To See More Images

Oh, the weather outside is (really starting to become) frightful, but Ciara’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade outfit looks so delightful. After all, how could an ensemble comprised entirely of puffer coat material be anything but cozy and warm? If you’re asked to perform on a float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, odds are, you’re not going to say no. The only real qualm with performing in the parade is figuring out how to stay warm in the middle of a blustery New York day while waving to millions of parade-watchers. Well, if I ever have the privilege of singing a tune during the Macy’s Parade, I’m taking a cue from Ciara’s book. All. Puffer. Everything.

Not only did Ciara bless us all with a song (and some light twerking) at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, but she also gifted us the most iconic—and warm!—red ensemble. Ciara’s monochrome parade outfit was anything but boring as she waved to the crowds, due to the fact that both the singer’s coat and pants were puffer material. If you ever need to stay warm and still have street style, this should be your go-to look.

While watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you can always tell so many people are freezing their buns off—but not Ciara. The singer went the cozy route on this one, y’all. She managed to dance, twerk and sing outside in 40 degree weather in front of millions—all while staying warm AF. As the temperatures drop, I’m turning to Ciara to guide me. If Ciara can stun us all with an incredible performance while also wearing a puffer coat and puffer pants, I can make it through the winter winds. Ciara, my queen, I’ll follow you to the warmth!