Ciara Rocking No Makeup and a Baby Bump: The Best Thing You’ll See Today

By now, it’s common knowledge that Alicia Keys started a veritable no-makeup movement, and droves of fellow celebs have followed suit. The latest to follow in her footsteps, posing on a red carpet with a bare face and glowing skin: None other than Ciara, who brought her major baby bump and husband Russell Wilson along for the ride.

Ciara and Wilson hit up the 2017 Makers Conference at a resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, which sounds like a city absolutely riddled with resorts. Wilson, one of the speakers at the conference, wore a vest (for some reason) over a white shirt and a pair of black jeans; Ciara went all-white, letting her natural face and baby bump steal the show.

As Keys put it in Lenny Letter last year, “I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” Seems as though Ciara feels the same, and we are here for it. 😍