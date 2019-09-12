Ciara Feels the Sexiest in This One Thing—And You Can Buy It at Kohl’s

“My first pair of heels, I got from Nine West.” Cue: Stars—they’re just like us! But, no, really. Ciara may be a super, mega popstar icon with a number of jaw drop-worthy awards under her belt, such as a Grammy (every heard of it?) and most recently the Rock Star Award at BET’s 2019 Black Girls Rock! (no big deal), but she remembers those pre- “1, 2 Step” days with great fondness and gratitude for where they’ve brought her now. “I remember moments of, like, when I’d walk into the mall and go to the Nine West store. I really love that it’s come full circle for me—from being this young girl, buying new shoes, buying from Nine West, to now being a part of this incredible campaign.” Now, nearly 18 years after buying her first pair of heels, she’s putting on yet another pair of Nine West pumps—but this time, as the new face of Nine West’s campaign for Kohl’s. Proud stans everywhere are crying.

Ciara’s love for Nine West wasn’t the only thing that made her the obvious choice for fronting the campaign—it’s also the singer’s kickass presence and feminist mindset that have made her the no-brainer choice (shoutout to Ciara’s bookmark-worthy empowering speech while accepting the Rock Star Award). Makes sense, considering that the new Nine West for Kohl’s collection is full of bold power suits, animal print pieces, and updated denim designed for today’s modern and empowered woman.

In the collection, you’ll also find stylish workwear pieces, classic outerwear, and a whole lotta shoes for fall. Ciara’s favorite, though? The monochromatic suits. “I feel so confident in that suit. I feel fearless, I feel empowered by wearing it. And women in suits, to me, are always sexy.” Maybe this is why a suit is all you see her dancing in for the campaign video—for Ciara, a power suit is the ultimate sartorial symbol of female empowerment.

And speaking of such, filming the campaign video with an all-female ensemble was definitely on-theme. “Being with all the girls on one set was really fun, because, you know, it was such a diverse group of women, and everyone had so much personality. [In the video] you see the women at their desks, dancing around, coming out of their desks and having a good time. Us girls playing together—it was definitely female empowerment at the highest level. There’s something special about when we all come together.”

When it comes to fashion, Ciara’s “all about finding the perfect combination of tough but sexy.” She loves layering (“Go really crazy, layer it up!”) but also loves going minimalist. “I’ll be honest, I do kind of lean on the more simple side. I like adding cool accessories or the right shoes that can literally take a simple outfit to the next level.”

But really though, “I think it’s all about the woman who just knows who she is.” Ciara’s big fashion advice is to “start with your own uniqueness. Have fun. Express yourself through what makes you feel good and put on that shirt or blouse or those pants or that suit. We want to see who you are. That to me is what’s ‘in.’ When people are authentically who they are, we feel that—and it cuts through.”

Scroll through to shop some of our favorite picks from the new Nine West collection, and head to kohls.com to shop the rest.

Faux Leather Trucker Jacket

This jacket alone just talked us into reconsidering the ’90s Matrix trend. Consider us obsessed.

Leopard Print Sweater

Wear it with your summer slip skirt to give it a fall refresh.

Monochromatic Suit

The ultimate power suit in a stand-out hue.

Illioria Ankle Boots

The perfect fall boots to complete any outfit.

Round About Circle Crossbody

Snakeskin is the new leopard print—and we 100% support that.