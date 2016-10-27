Ciara’s Maternity Style Is Already Perfection

Some celebs see pregnancy as an invitation to step up their fashion game even more. And that seems to definitely be the case for Ciara, who confirmed rumors of a pregnancy two days ago only to show up at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea dressed to kill. Wearing an oversize blazer, high-waisted metallic pleated skirt, strappy heels and a scarf around her neck, the mom-to-be cut no corners—in fact, her style was even more elevated than usual.

Blake Lively just basically rewrote the book on maternity fashion during her recent pregnancy, as she glowed on approximately a hundred red carpets in outfits that completely slayed. And Ciara plans to give her a run for her money, or so it seemed at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. yesterday.

Even Ciara was feeling herself at the event. “Obsessed With Yesterday’s Glam. #70’s Inspired,” she posted today, alongside a shot of her look. She also posted a selfie with “Girl Crush” Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson confirmed the news of a pregnancy with a sweet Instagram shot posted on both of their accounts, with different captions. “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️,” Ciara wrote.

Wilson went with something a bit more direct, but no less sweet. “The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay,” he posted.

With many congrats to the newlyweds, we wait with bated breath for Ciara’s forthcoming body party of fashionable garments as she walks through her pregnancy with aplomb. It’s not her first go-round: She also has two-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn with ex Future, so she knows a thing or two about getting dressed with a baby bump. In the meantime, here are a few more of her recent looks, all of which artfully hide the pregnancy she and Wilson hadn’t yet announced. Work.