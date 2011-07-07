Ciara Hearts Topshop, Goes Cruising in a Lamborghini

Topshop has taken America by storm. No one can resist the massive amount of merchandise and wide range of product. For anyone that’s ever been inside the Soho store, the three floors are overwhelming to say the least. But the beauty of the store is that in addition to being reasonably priced, there is something for everyone — whether your uniform consists of jeans and plaid shirts or black cut-out mini dresses. I may just be partial to plaid shirts from Topshop, but this $55 Pastel Check Western Shirt that Ciara wore when she arrived at LAX is an amazing wardrobe staple. Proceeding to drive off in an electric blue Lamborghini after this photo was taken, it’s obvious that this R&B songbird likes to mix high and low.