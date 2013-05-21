Ciara <em>Really</em> Loves Wearing Givenchy Men’s Clothes

We know that Givenchy is a favorite of stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kim Kardashian, Rooney Mara, and Beyoncé, each of whom regularly steps out in the French label, but it seems Atlanta-bred singer Ciara might be the brand’s most original fan, as she regularly steps out in Givenchy menswear. As in, actual pieces designed for men.

The 27-year-old “Like a Boy” singer has been seen stepping out in tunics, sneakers, and bomber jackets that all belong to the men’s half of the designer brand (and often documents her looks via Instagram), and we have to say, she works the items well. Ciara—who’s collaborated with everyone from Justin Timberlake to her current boyfriend, rapper Future—has a clear-cut understanding of high-fashion, and she’s always been known to straddle the line between masculine and feminine. As much as we adore Givenchy’s breathtaking gowns made for the fairer gender, it’s refreshing to see a sexy celebrity like Ciara think outside the girly box once in awhile.

It’s also worth noting that it seems like Givenchy designer Ricardo Tisci has been working overtime to build up a substantial celebrity fan club for the label, as he’s been seen hanging out at Paris Fashion Week with Hollywood-style stars like Ciara, Kanye West, and Kardashian (he designed her Met Gala dress, too), and he worked alongside Jay-Z and West to design the artwork for 2011’s album “Watch the Throne.”

Click through the gallery above to see Ciara’s recent Givenchy menswear looks, and tell us in the comments below: Would you ever rock a full outfit meant for the opposite gender?

