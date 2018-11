Ciara and her husband-to-be, Atlanta-based rapper Future, have welcomed their first child together! CiCi gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles early Monday morning, according to Page Six.

The child is the first one for Ciara and the fourth for Future, who has three other children from previous relationships. Ciara took to her Instagram to announce the name of her son: Future Zahir Wilburn.

Congrats to the happy couple!