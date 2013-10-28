Keeping Up With Kardashian? Ciara Gets Engaged on Her Birthday With a 15-Carat Ring

If you’re a talented rapper and your gorgeous girlfriend is best buds with Givenchy honcho Ricardo Tisci, you’d be wise to propose to her on her birthday, and with a 15-carat diamond ring, no less.

That’s precisely what Kanye West did when he rented out the entire San Francisco Giants’ stadium (and got an orchestra!) to propose to Kim Kardashian on her 33rd birthday, and we might be going out on a limb here, but we think he inspired Future to follow suite. Indeed, Ciara‘s rapper-producer boyfriend surprised the singer with a 15-carat engagement ring while the couple were in NYC this weekend celebrating—you guessed it—her 28th birthday! Talk about keeping up with the Kardashians.

Ciara’s rep confirmed the exciting news to Us Weekly, and said in a statement that the ring is an emerald cut designed by Avianne & Co. Although her gal pal Kim K’s ring is a cushion cut from Lorraine Schwartz, the fact both ladies’ bling is a whopping 15-carats, makes us wonder if this is the new normal? We’re also kinda curious as to whether Ciara will name her first-born South, but we digress.

And are birthday proposals the new trend too? On the plus side, it means you don’t have to get two separate gifts, but if you get a divorce, your birthday will serve as a constant reminder of your engagement.

Kimye comparisons aside, we’re super delighted for Ciara and her 29-year-old fiancé who collaborated with the star on her latest, self-titled album. Future, who’s real name is Nayvadius D. Wilburn, is currently on tour with hip-hop artist Drake, and is clearly head-over-heels in love.

“She’s a beautiful woman, amazing, incredible, everything that comes with those words, that’s what she represents.” Future told Vibe back in February. “I love music, she loves music. And we love being in the studio with each other. We love being around each other and that’s just what it is. The chemistry is there. It’s amazing. She makes me happy, I make her smile.” Awww.

Meanwhile, Ciara seems thrilled about her bright Future, and sent out the following tweets on Sunday:

Today Has 2 Be Like One Of The Sweetest Days Of My Life! #TheBestBirthdayEver 🌹🌹🌹🌹 — Ciara (@ciara) October 27, 2013

If I'm Dreaming I Don't Want To Wake Up..Aaaaaahhh!!!:) — Ciara (@ciara) October 27, 2013

This will be the first marriage for both Ciara and Future, but he fathered a son in 2001.

