Ciara Rocks The BET Awards Red Carpet In Skimpy Saint Laurent Outfit

The BET Awards took over Los Angeles’ Nokia Theatre last night, and while the red carpet didn’t offer much in terms of notable style, Ciara absolutely killed it in a two-piece, form-fitting Saint Laurent ensemble.

The Parisian label has been a recent favorite of stars like Angelina Jolie, Demi Lovato, and Rihanna, but we’re not sure any of them could have rocked Ciara’s look with such aplomb (okay fine, maybe RiRi.)

Completely abandoning her noted fondness for menswear for the evening, Ciara complemented the Saint Laurent outfit with simple accessories: A pair of chic metallic pumps, a few statement bangles, and a cute wavy bob. Not that she needed much, as her incredibly toned body basically speaks for itself.

