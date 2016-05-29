Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Memorial Day Weekend Vacation in Mexico Gives Us All Serious Vacation Envy

Whatever you’re doing for Memorial Day weekend, it’s likely not as good as the vacation Ciara is on right now. She’s in Mexico with her fiancé of two months, Russell Wilson, and two-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, and she can’t stop posting photos to Instagram of their fun in the sun.

Kicking things off by hopping a private plane south of the border, she posted a photo of herself yesterday happily announcing, “Mexico…. We Here! #MeandMyBoys,” adding the salsa-dancing woman emoji. Immediately removing her shoes and pants, she posted a video of herself hitting the golf course in a loose tunic and what we’re guessing is a bathing suit bottom, but—who knows? What happens in Mexico stays in Mexico. Unless you post it on Instagram.

The next vid shows Ciara and little Future (not to be confused with his father, Future) hula-hooping up a storm in what appears to be paradise, with immaculate grass, a volleyball net and clusters of palm trees in the background. Future gets bored and wanders off (LOL). “#DontDropTheHoolaHoop,” Ciara posted. Indeed.

Lest you think this little Instastory is only about Ciara, never fear: She posted a quick thirst trap of Wilson with a drink in his hand, captioning it “Zaddy 😍.” In case you didn’t know, “zaddy” is a term for a dude who is “a really handsome guy who is very appealing and looks really fashionable,” according to Urban Dictionary. Don’t worry, we didn’t know either.

Saving the best for last, Ciara posted a shot of the trio “Eating Our Natural Fruit Popsicles” on a golf cart, her perfectly toned legs glowing in the golden sun. “#Yummy,” she added. So yummy! Wish we were there!!