Ciara and Future Call of Engagement Because of Cheating: Report

Poor Ciara! Us Weekly is reporting that the stylish singer has called off her engagement to rapper Future just three-months after giving birth to son Future Zahir Wilburn. Here’s where it gets bad: Reportedly, it’s because Future cheated on the Givenchy-loving star.

The two got together a year and a half ago, and got engaged in October 2013 (you may recall reports that Future got down on one knee with a ridiculously over-the-top 15 carat diamond ring to propose). Then, seven-months later, Ciara gave birth.

“Our label put us together,” Ciara told Brides magazine back in July about Future. “I went into the studio strictly to work, but he was very calm and sweet, a gentleman… I knew right away that he was different. Now he’s my best friend in the world, my partner.”

Interestingly, we checked out Ciara’s Instagram feed, and while there is no evidence of the breakup, she did post a photo of herself at Givenchy Creative Director Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party in Ibiza sans her diamond ring over two weeks ago.

This is definitely sad news considering these two always seemed like such a great and stylish couple! If the cheating rumor is true though, we can’t really feel bad that Future got kicked to the curb.