StyleCaster
Share

Chunky Jewelry Is Making a Comeback: 15 Pieces to Shop

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chunky Jewelry Is Making a Comeback: 15 Pieces to Shop

Lauren Caruso
by
Chunky Jewelry Is Making a Comeback: 15 Pieces to Shop
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Laura Lombardi

Remember about a decade ago when you couldn’t get two feet into a J.Crew without being attacked by an embroidered crystal bib necklace, and how we all hailed Jenna Lyons in the years that followed for pairing insanely intricate statement necklaces with things like denim button-downs and T-shirts?

MORE: 31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This Month

And can you also remember back to 2014 when Instagram became a thing and we collectively stashed said “statement jewelry” in the nearest receptacle, eschewing it for minimalist, dainty pendant necklaces and delicate chokers? Now that we’re all caught up, know this: Like all good things, minimalism is nearing its end, and it’s taking its teeny stackers with it.

That’s right: Chunky jewelry is on the rise, and what with all the standout hoop earrings, thick signet rings, and weighty pendants showing up all over Instagram, the trend shows no signs of slowing down into fall. Ahead, shop 15 of our favorite anti-minimalism pieces of jewelry—and then forget what Coco Chanel famously said: Don’t be afraid to wear them together.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Best Chunky Jewelry-Annie Costello Brown Masha Earrings
Annie Costello Brown Masha Earrings

Annie Costello Brown Masha Earrings, $179; at Monnier

 

Photo: Monnier
Best Chunky Jewelry-Cinco Amelia Necklace
Cinco Amelia Necklace

Cinco Amelia Necklace, $55; at Cinco

 

Photo: Cinco
Best Chunky Jewelry-Cornelia Webb Model Cutout Signet Ring
Cornelia Webb Model Cutout Signet Ring

Cornelia Webb Model Cutout Signet Ring, $71; at Cornelia Webb

 

Photo: Cornelia Webb
Best Chunky Jewelry-Drift Riot Ella Cuff
Drift Riot Ella Cuff

Drift Riot Ella Cuff, $110; at Drift Riot

 

Photo: Drift Riot
Best Chunky Jewelry- Wolf Circus Femme Pendant in Gold
Wolf Circus Femme Pendant in Gold

Wolf Circus Femme Pendant in Gold, $140; at Wolf Circus

Photo: Wolf Circus
Best Chunky Jewelry-Jenny Bird Sloane Collar
Jenny Bird Sloane Collar

Jenny Bird Sloane Collar, $125; at Jenny Bird

Photo: Jenny Bird
Best Chunky Jewelry-Laura Lombardi Staff Earrings
Laura Lombardi Staff Earrings

Laura Lombardi Staff Earrings, $164; at Laura Lombardi

 

Best Chunky Jewelry- Leigh Miller Rose Gold Wave Ring
Leigh Miller Rose Gold Wave Ring

Leigh Miller Rose Gold Wave Ring, $129; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
DesignB Chain Necklace 2-Pack
DesignB Chain Necklace 2-Pack

DesignB Chain Necklace 2-Pack, $29; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS
Best Chunky Jewelry-Madewell Chunky Chain Bracelet
Madewell Chunky Chain Bracelet

Madewell Chunky Chain Bracelet, $34; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell
Best Chunky Jewelry-Mejuri Midi Hoops
Mejuri Midi Hoops

Mejuri Midi Hoops, $49; at Mejuri

 

Best Chunky Jewelry-Rachel Comey Factor Earrings
Rachel Comey Factor Earrings

Rachel Comey Factor Earrings, $115; at Need Supply

 

Photo: https://needsupply.com/factor-earrings-in-mauve-pink.html
Best Chunky Jewelry-Red C-Shaped Earrings
Red C-Shaped Earrings

Red C-Shaped Earrings, $58; at The Frankie Shop

 

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Best Chunky Jewelry-Tarin Thomas Archie Ring
Tarin Thomas Archie Ring

Tarin Thomas Archie Ring, $288; at Tarin Thomas

 

Photo: Tarin Thomas
Best Chunky Jewelry-Waif Mermaid Earrings
Waif Mermaid Earrings

Waif Mermaid Earrings, $78; at Magpie On The Run

 

Photo: Magpie On The Run

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 2-Second Step that Guarantees Long, Voluminous Lashes

The 2-Second Step that Guarantees Long, Voluminous Lashes
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Annie Costello Brown Masha Earrings
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Cinco Amelia Necklace
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Cornelia Webb Model Cutout Signet Ring
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Drift Riot Ella Cuff
  • Best Chunky Jewelry- Wolf Circus Femme Pendant in Gold
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Jenny Bird Sloane Collar
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Laura Lombardi Staff Earrings
  • Best Chunky Jewelry- Leigh Miller Rose Gold Wave Ring
  • DesignB Chain Necklace 2-Pack
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Madewell Chunky Chain Bracelet
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Mejuri Midi Hoops
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Rachel Comey Factor Earrings
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Red C-Shaped Earrings
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Tarin Thomas Archie Ring
  • Best Chunky Jewelry-Waif Mermaid Earrings
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share