21 Pairs of Chunky-Heel Boots That May Actually Get You Pumped for Fall

Photo: Getty Images

I’ll admit it: Right now, I’d really like to ride the wave of Summer Fridays, frosé, and denim cutoffs for a few more months and forget about that looming season ahead that starts with an F and rhymes with mall.

But there are a few things I can’t totally hate about the impending cooler weather—one of which is the abundance of lug-sole, thick-heel, platform boots hitting the shelves (both virtual and physical) in preparation for autumnal fashion.

Between Saint Laurent’s rock-star platforms, Vetements’s gothy clompers, and Miu Miu’s towering velvet beauties, Fall 2016 is shaping up to be the season of the chunky-heel boot—and for anyone with stiletto aversion or a commute that involves cobblestones, this is truly excellent news. With a sturdy enough sole, even a four-inch heel can be a manageable feat for all-day wear, and paired with a summery dress or a pair of cropped jeans, you can get away with adding a pair or two into your daily outfit rotation even before Labor Day.

Ahead, shop 21 pairs of chunky-heel boots you’ll want to wear from now through fall.

1 of 21

Tibi Nora Leather-Trimmed Satin Ankle Boots, $625; at Net-a-Porter

Patent Sock Boots, $99.99; at Mango

Miu Miu Leather-Trimmed Velvet Ankle Boots, $975; at Net-a-Porter

Shellys London Balhamm Suede Boot, $190; at Nasty Gal

Leather Ankle Boots with Lined Platform, $139; at Zara

Saint Laurent Gold Platform Cady Boots, $1,195; at Ssense

Reverb Boot, $158; at Unif

Cora Ankle Boot, $495; at Marc Jacobs

Elipsa Dee Boots, $150; at Clarks

Lad Boots, $180; at Matisse

River Island Patent Lace-Up Clunky Boot, $73; at ASOS

Tricolor Platform Boot, $445; at No. 6

Troy Boot, $350; at ASKA

Hercules Platform Boots, $160; at Topshop

Black Textured Velvet Boots, $895; at Stella McCartney

Free People Cecile Ankle Booties, $168; at Shopbop

'70s Stacked Heel Booties, $59.90; at Akira

Derek Lam Sam Suede Booties, $995; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Platform Boots, $34.99; at H&M

Rochas Rocchetta Leopard Brocade Ankle Boots, $795; at Moda Operandi

Laforge Boots, $200; at Jeffrey Campbell

