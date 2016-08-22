21 Pairs of Chunky-Heel Boots That May Actually Get You Pumped for Fall

I’ll admit it: Right now, I’d really like to ride the wave of Summer Fridays, frosé, and denim cutoffs for a few more months and forget about that looming season ahead that starts with an F and rhymes with mall.

But there are a few things I can’t totally hate about the impending cooler weather—one of which is the abundance of lug-sole, thick-heel, platform boots hitting the shelves (both virtual and physical) in preparation for autumnal fashion.

Between Saint Laurent’s rock-star platforms, Vetements’s gothy clompers, and Miu Miu’s towering velvet beauties, Fall 2016 is shaping up to be the season of the chunky-heel boot—and for anyone with stiletto aversion or a commute that involves cobblestones, this is truly excellent news. With a sturdy enough sole, even a four-inch heel can be a manageable feat for all-day wear, and paired with a summery dress or a pair of cropped jeans, you can get away with adding a pair or two into your daily outfit rotation even before Labor Day.

Ahead, shop 21 pairs of chunky-heel boots you’ll want to wear from now through fall.