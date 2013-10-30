Want: The Most Stylish Grandpa Sweater We’ve Ever Seen

What: A chunky gray cardigan sweater in heather gray Merino wool from Madewell, complete with Grandpa-approved shawl collar.

Why: Because we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect fall sweater that pretty much goes with everything we own, and this is it.

How: We love it belted over a blouse and a full skirt, or layered over a thinner sweater with a pair of skinny jeans and high-heeled boots. Of course, you could take a cue from the sweater’s name (log cabin cardigan!) and pair it with a broken-in flannel, blue jeans, and a pair of duck boots this winter.

Log Cabin Cardigan, $135; at Madewell