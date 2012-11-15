Want: A Chunky Cable-Knit Wrap Scarf With Stylish Neon Accents

What: A super-cozy winter scarf that’s as stylish as it is warm.

Why: As far as everyday accessories go, this cable-knit piece tops our list. Its extra-long construction lends itself to wrapping (and wrapping!), and its mix of neutrals and pop of yellow goes with pretty much everything.

How: Pair this scarf with whichever winter coat you’re digging this season, from puffers to peacoats. On milder days, we’d throw it on with a leather jacket, just like the above!



Neon Mix Knit Cable Scarf, $38.70; at ASOS