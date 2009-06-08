Chuck and Vanessa, Not in New York City Anymore

Ed Westwick and jumpsuit clad Jessica Szohr look to be enjoying their time off from filming Gossip Girl, the CW’s most addictive show. The actors were seen leaving The Belmont in Los Angeles after they had lunch with a friend this weekend. It’s ironic how the two characters least likely to be in item on the show (billionaire Chuck Bass and the homeschooled-Brooklyn-girl-who-can-barely-make-ends-meet) are actually a serious off-screen couple.

Jessica is wearing a gray vintage leaf headband from ash&dans. The braided jersey headbands, all adorned with a unique vintage leaf brooch (they are all different!), are available in either camel, navy, black, or gray for $66 at ashanddans.com.

To see even more jumpsuits, check out Hot Topic: Jumpsuit