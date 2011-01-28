Chuck Taylor Spring 2011 Premium All Stars (and Stripes)

Many in the fashion world are oddly comforted by the ominous clacking of stilettos on pavement: both girls and an increasing number of guys will go to incredible lengths to painstakingly pull off a killer pair of heels. Nonetheless few will deny the old school cool captured in one of our nation’s favorite sneakers, the Chuck Taylor All Star.

We’ve always stood by a good pair Converse, and now we’ve fallen head over heels (pun intended) in love with their Spring 2011 Premium collection, featuring burnished leather versions of the classic Chuck Taylor with waxed laces and a washed canvas American flag lining. We’re particularly fawning over the black hightops, but both the red and navy low-tops also make eye-catching closet additions which, like fine wine, will only get better with age. All three styles will soon be available via “finer Converse retail accounts nationwide.”