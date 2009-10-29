“Chuck and Larry” Actress Jessica Biel to Star and Produce Comedy Titled “F!$%ing Engaged”

Jessica Biel has been cast as the new lead in a movie titled F!$%ing Engaged. We’ve taken the liberty of cleaning up the name, however, when the movie hits the big screen, its title should be uncensored. The film basically entails Jess and her co-star (unattached to the script at the moment), doing the dirty every day until their wedding, to ensure that they won’t become prude like their parents. Biel will also earn a producer credit, for her work behind the scenes.

We just hope that religious groups nationwide don’t revolt against the blatant disregard for the cardinal rule of “no pre-marital sex,” but with so much of this type of content today, we’re not sure if there’s anything anyone can actually do about it. It also kind of sounds like any healthy relationship…

We’re sure the box office sales will be high, as both guys and girls alike will want to get a peek at what’s under the covers come 2011.