Chuck Bass Prefers Speedos, Marc Jacobs in an Arm Sling

Two teen throbs in one twitpic: Ed Westwick (aka Chuck Bass) with Robert Pattinson. Photo: @TwiBritneyFan, Twitpic

Ever wondered what Chuck Bass’ swimsuit of choice is? If its any indication his alter-ego Ed Westwick opts for teeny-tiny Speedos. (MTV Style)

Look out Christian Audigier, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore fame is adding clothing designer to his CV. He’s premiering a line of shirts and sweatshirts on dilligafusa.com in July. The question remains, will they be bedazzled? (People Style Watch)

Those of us who have gotten accustomed to Marc Jacobs’ tanned and toned physique were a little worried that his workout routine was suffering due to a shoulder injury. Fashionologie assures us that he seems to have gotten the necessary surgery to fix the problem. Whew.



Marc Jacobs and friend. Photo: @ kidswishnetwork, Twitpic

Love Gaga so much you’d read a whole book about her? You’re in luck, Lizzy Goodman wrote Lady Gaga: Critical Mass Fashion and she’s talking about it on Elle.com.

Forever 21 is opening a 4-floor mega store in NYC’s Times Square and it will be open from 8am to 2am. Like for when you have to go grab a new ensemble because you got sick of your fast fashion sequin mini while you were still at the club? (WWD)

Ever wonder what’s in Snookie’s beach bag? “Tanning oil, a water bottle filled with vodka, and my bronzer.” Get enlightening insights like this and her thoughts on boobs and pouf on StyleList.

Related fashion news:

Is Lady Gaga’s ‘Alejandro’ Music Video Copying Madonna?

Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Helmet Hair? Marc Jacobs Is Nearly 50!

