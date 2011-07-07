Christy Turlington for YSL Fall 2009

Fall 2009 ad season is upon us, and we couldn’t be happier or more excited to see the new campaigns. For the past few seasons, Stefano Pilati has been taking YSL in a unique direction, opting for supermodels instead of fresh young things. First it was Kate Moss, then Naomi Campbell, and last season it was Claudia Schiffer. For Fall 2009, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot Christy Turlington.

We’re having fun imagining that George Michael has taken over creative direction for YSL ads and “Freedom” is playing in their offices right now.

[fashionologie]