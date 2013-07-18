StyleCaster
44-Year-Old Christy Turlington Looks Amazing In New Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

Meghan Blalock
When we learned  that supermodel Christy Turlington was set to return to her roots in a brand new Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, we were more than eager to see the 44-year-old in her skivvies again. Well, the ad came out today and it’s safe to say that Christy looks absolutely amazing.

The ad was revealed via a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar executive editor Laura Brown (which you can watch here!), who shares a bottle of rosé with Turlington and observes, “You’re once again in [CK’s] knickers, 25 years [after your Eternity campaign.] You took off your clothes, and you got back in their knickers.” Indeed she did! And she looks incredible.

As we’ve seen, over-40 models are having a major moment right now. Christy also recently starred in fall campaigns for both Jason Wu and Prada, and 69-year-old Lauren Hutton stole the spotlight in Lucky’s most recent denim ads. We gotta admit, it’s really nice to see the Turlingtons of the world having a moment to break up the (albeit gorgeous) monotony of the Cara Delevingne moments.

What do you think of Christy’s sexy ad?

