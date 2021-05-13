Christopher Meloni Just Hinted if He Thinks Stabler & Benson Will Ever Get Together on ‘SVU’

Will Stabler and Benson ever get together? It’s the question that Law & Order fans have been asking for ages, and it seems we may have gotten a hint from Christopher Meloni about Stabler and Benson’s relationship prospects. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Law & Order: Organized Crime’s April 22 episode, “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of.”

In case you missed it, Meloni’s character Detective Elliot Stabler seemingly declared his love for Detective Olivia Benson, his former partner played by co-star Mariska Hargitay, during Episode 4 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. “I love you,” he appeared to admit to Benson, before quickly adding that he loves his entire family, who were also there to stage an intervention for him. Many fans were unsure what to make of the moment, as Stabler’s behavior has been noticeably erratic following the death of his wife, Kathy. But what does the man behind the role think of the scene?

In an interview with E! News on Thursday, May 13, Meloni confessed that he “loved” that moment on the series, before hinting the scene was written specifically to make fans wonder about Benson and Stabler’s relationship. “I really mean this, I’m not being queer or cagey, I just think it’s unfair and outside my scope to answer that,” Meloni told E! when asked if Stabler was really saying “I love you” to Benson. “That’s what I loved about the moment. It’s an interpretative moment. It was specifically written that way for a question like that.”

So, for now, it sounds like the moment may still be up for interpretation for fans—but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting some more clarity soon. Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10pm on NBC.

