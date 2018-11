Topshop has remained tight-lipped over their collaboration with Brit wunderkind Christopher Kane, not allowing any images or previews of the collection to leak. That is…until now.

Lucky’s new blog Lucky Right Now has a sneak peek of the collection that will be dropping in October. The prices will range from $80-$300. And you guessed, it- this amazing bucket bag is the full $300.

How excited are you for the new line?

