INVESTMENT PIECE: Christopher Kane scalloped detail dress, $7,280, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Christopher Kane can do no wrong in the eyes of his adoring audience, whatever the cost and time of the tedious handcrafting that goes into the creation of each dress. This scalloped cocktail dress is no exception and is one of spring’s most beautiful looks. Appliqué was the theme for his spring 09 collection, with stripes and circles intersecting on blocks of organza. Perfectly whimsical for cocktails in a rooftop garden.



COST PER DAY (if worn 10 times): $728