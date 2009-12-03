Christopher Kane: Designer on the Blogger Craze (Plus 10 Bloggers Who Deserve the Front Row)

When British Vogue caught up with Christopher Kane recently at a shoot for his new lookbook, the designer got quite candid with the British glossy. He spoke about working with Donatella Versace on their Versus collection, and working with Daul Kim right before her death. But we were most curious to learn that Kane is a bit maddened by all the media attention on bloggers at the moment.

“It feels like it’s happened all of a sudden and at some shows this season the front row was just all bloggers. I think it will die down though, and people know what they are doing. No one who wants to read a serious review of a show is going to look at what a 14-year-old thinks,” he told Vogue UK.

Ouch. Do we detect a direct stab at our favorite itsy-bitsy blogger Tavi? Sounds like it, but as much as we heart The Style Rookie, there is a bit of truth to Kane’s frustration–there’s only so much you can seriously know about fashion before you’ve even reached high school. But we’re not ready to toss out all our favorite bloggers’ credibilities just yet. Here are the top ten blogs we deem worthy of front row status (Tavi, we still love you!)

1. Fashion Toast: Rumi, Rumi, Rumi. We feel like we know you so well. After all, we’ve seen you in every situation possible–from the local laundromat to your own bed, not to mention on every street corner. But you do have some seriously savvy style, so we’ll give you cred for that.

2. The Sartorialist: Scott Schumann, The Sartorialist alter-ego, has an impeccable eye for style. Not only that, but he travels to all the most fashionable cities around the world to capture what people are wearing, giving us fresh ideas daily on how the top style setters around the globe are piecing together their wardrobes.

3. Sea of Shoes: We’re a little biased when it comes to Jane Aldridge (check her out in the video for the StyleCaster 2.0 launch!), but she deserves all the attention she gets. Her wardrobe is out of control–in a completeley good way–and we wouldn’t mind taking a bit of style advice ourselves from Jane, who’s gained an enormous following from her blog.

4. Fashion Chalet: Killer outfits and killer photography make up this Miami native’s fashion blog. Plus her stylish collages are fashion editor quality, making her quite worthy of those coveted front row seats next to the runway.

5. Stardust and Sequins: 21-year-old Cameron may have many years ahead of her, but she has a knack for picking out the celebrities, models, and fashion personalities who are most inspirational at the moment. We’re especially loving her recent post on Becka Diamond. See you at the next NYFW!

6. Childhood Flames: We love living vicariously through Childhood Flame’s life, full of fashion shows, boutique sneak peeks, and of course her own personal style.

7. Karla’s Closet: Our favorite thing about Karla’s blog may just be her hanger-inspired logo, but the photographs and fashions that mark her pages make for an entertaining and inspiring read as well. We die every time over your Chloe boots, Karla!

8. Jak and Jil Blog: If you didn’t get the invite to Paris, Milan, and London’s fashion weeks, then Jak & Jil should be your first stop if you want to keep up with the goings-on overseas. We promise, the street style looks are beautiful enough to make you cry.

9. Little Plastic Horses: Yet another savvy blogger with an eye for what fashionable women everywhere are dying to wear at this exact moment.

10. Garance Dore: The illustrator-turned street style photographer also plays significant other to The Sartorialist’s Scott Schumann. It’s no wonder the duo fell in love; after all, they both share a love for photography and exquisite fashion taste, and we can just picture how excited they must get going out on dates together photographing all the stylish personalities on the street.