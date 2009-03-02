Christopher Kane Debuts for Versus

Christopher Kane, a definite purveyor of cool, has helped Donatella Versace re-launch her sister collection Versus. Kane’s contribution is a capsule accessories collection that includes an amazing pair of jeweled gladiator heels, killer platform boots with the same massive baubles, and a bag that looks like a futuristic pressed tin ceiling tile.

The collaboration comes as no surprise since Kane was once an accessories consultant for Versace. Donatella has also been a fan of Kane’s since school. She bought his entire school collection and sent him the shoes for his first show.

Images via A Shaded View on Fashion by Diane Pernet.