10 Christmas Zoom Backgrounds For A Holly Jolly Video Chat

Scroll To See More Images

Sick of Zoom-ing? Try some fun, festive backgrounds to make it a little more exciting! The holiday season is upon us, and with many people unable to see their loved ones IRL, Zoom is definitely the move for safe, distanced celebrations. That said, using Christmas Zoom backgrounds makes your video chat a thousand times more enjoyable. Trust me!

A good Zoom background is the gift that keeps on giving—and it’s the season of giving gifts, is it not? Whether you go for a classically-decorated home or a beautifully-trimmed Christmas tree, your background can totally convince your loved ones you have your life together this holiday season (despite the fact that literally no one has their life together right now). Or, you can get creative and use a funny background for laughs, like Santa Claus in a face mask. The possibilities are endless!

If you’ve yet to dive into the world of Zoom backgrounds, setting them up is beyond easy. Simply save a photo you like to your computer’s desktop and then open up your Zoom. Click the button that says Settings, then Virtual Background. Select your photo and boom! Leave it all night long or change it every now and again to keep things interesting.

Don’t have a photo in mind? That’s where we come in. While my top recommendation is always a vintage photo of you crying on Santa’s lap at the mall (ask your mom to send it to you in advance!) there are plenty of great options you can pull from online, too. Below, a few of our faves to ensure your Christmas Zoom sesh is merry and bright.

This Festive AF Living Room

Who doesn’t want to pretend their house looks this grand? With the tree trimmed and the fire blazing, this is the ultimate “home for the holidays” background.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

If your family always plans a trip into the city to see the tree, use this background of the tree itself! Not this year’s tree, though. She just wasn’t cutting it.

An Actual Gingerbread House

Why Zoom from your house when you can Zoom from a gingerbread house instead?

Santa’s Sleigh Sighting

When your little cousins ask what’s that behind you, act casual as if you’ve got no idea it’s Santa and his reindeer on the move!

Among The Evergreens

If you didn’t get a real tree this year, use this background to pretend you’re at the Christmas tree farm! Bonus points if you light a pine-scented candle for the full effect (they can’t smell it, but you can).

The North Pole

If you can’t be with your family this year, you might as well be with the elves at Santa’s workshop.

Festive Christmas Cookies

Be honest, the ones you made don’t look nearly this good (but you can totally pretend you took this pic yourself!).

A White Christmas

If you didn’t get an actual white Christmas, you can totally fake one via Zoom! Digital snow won’t make you cold, either, so it’s a win-win.

Masked Santa

This one’s guaranteed to get some laughs. Props to Santa for fitting a mask over his big white beard!

This Pile of Presents

No good at wrapping? The people you’re Zoom-ing with never need to know…