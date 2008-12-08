Weezer is probably the wumpiest band there is. Their charmingly goofy style of Happy Days cardigans and thick plastic framed glasses carried them through the 90s till today. After their “Island in the Sun” music video that features the band rolling around in a savannah with lion cubs, I feel that Weezer is a band that can do no wrong… Even on a Christmas album when a band can go so, so, so very wrong.

Weezer has hit the holiday mark perfectly in their new “album” Christmas with Weezer which was actually recorded for an iPhone application, “Tap Tap Revenge,” where users have to tap colored balls with the beat of a song to gain points. The Christmas covers embody all that is quintessentially Weezer: progressive guitar riffs and drums strung together by Rivers Cuomo’s non-annoying nasal lead vocals.

If you want to get in the holiday mood with someone who didn’t star in White Christmas, you can download the Tap Tap Revenge application and Christmas with Weezer for your iPhone or iPod Touch for $4.99.

Moreover, if you want to one up your Weezer holiday fun time, follow in Weezer’s lead singer’s snow steps and sprinkle a little cheer into your outfit with seasonal patterned sweaters. I love this borderline preppy Fairisle Sweater Vest from Urban Outfitters which is so deliciously cheesy that I can’t think of an item that better matches Weezer’s personality.

Well, now I guess the only thing left to complete my ensemble is to add an iPhone to my wish list…