Everything I’m Buying for My First-Ever Christmas Tree

Growing up, every home on my street put candles in their windows during the holiday season, except mine. You see, my family is Jewish and anything resembling Christmas lights or Christmas tree decorations or Christmas décor in general was a no-go in my house. And, honestly, I felt a lot of FOMO surrounding that.

That’s not to say my parents were Grinches or anything—my mom would put Menorahs in every window she could to try and mimic our neighbors’ festive decorations. But we definitely tried to stay as true as possible to our Jewish heritage.

But now, my time to (literally) shine has come. I’ve moved in with my non-Jewish boyfriend, and we are getting a Christmas tree in the apartment we share, making it my FIRST. EVER. CHRISTMAS TREE. Dear reader, I could not be more excited. This tree is going to be lit. (And if you’re worried about my family’s reaction to all this, don’t be. My mom is actually very jealous and my dad is just happy I’m happy —as long as my kids get Bar and Bat Mitzvah’d.)

Because it’s my first-ever tree, you bet your holly jolly ass I’m going all out on the decorations: Glittering ornaments, bright lights, shiny tinsel, an ode or two to Hanukkah, this tree is going to have it all. So buckle up and join me in the (sleigh) ride I’ve been waiting a lifetime for. Scroll through below for everything I’ll be hanging on my first Christmas tree.

Metallic Ornaments

These are perfect for the shiny, metallic theme I’m going for on my first-ever Christmas tree.

Champagne Ornament

Poppin’ bottles under the tree!

Macaron Ornaments

So cute I could (almost) eat them!

Sushi Ornaments

As a sushi lover, this purchase is a no-brainer. It me.

Owl Ornament

This is a Hedwig ornament, and you don’t have to this Harry Potter super-fan to buy this twice.

Iridescent Tinsel Garland

Because, apparently, a Christmas tree is not complete without some tinsel.

Snowflake Ornaments

The prettiest snowflake ornaments to add an elegant touch to my tree.

White Christmas Lights

I like these “cool” Christmas lights and the brighter, white light they give out, as opposed to a warm, yellow light.

Books Ornament

Perfect for my book nerd self.

Twinkle Stars Garland

Every tree needs a little twinkle light action, including mine.

Star of David Tree Topper

What makes a Christmas tree interfaith? A Star of David topper, of course!

Glass Textured Ornaments

I love that the texture on these ornaments make it look like a fancy snowball.

Faux Fur Tree Skirt

Gotta keep the tree feeling cozy!

Wishbone Ornament

For good luck!

New Home Key Ornament

Something to remind us of our first year living together year after year.

Hanukkah Ornaments

A set of Hanukkah-themed ornaments, so God doesn’t smite me.

Custom Script Ornament

Of course, I have to commemorate my first Christmas with a customized ornament!

Pink Starburst Ornament

A little pink goes a long way, especially when that pink thing is as dazzling as this starburst ornament.