Everything I’m Buying for My First-Ever Christmas Tree

Jane Asher
by
Growing up, every home on my street put candles in their windows during the holiday season, except mine. You see, my family is Jewish and anything resembling Christmas lights or Christmas tree decorations or Christmas décor in general was a no-go in my house. And, honestly, I felt a lot of FOMO surrounding that.

That’s not to say my parents were Grinches or anything—my mom would put Menorahs in every window she could to try and mimic our neighbors’ festive decorations. But we definitely tried to stay as true as possible to our Jewish heritage.

But now, my time to (literally) shine has come. I’ve moved in with my non-Jewish boyfriend, and we are getting a Christmas tree in the apartment we share, making it my FIRST. EVER. CHRISTMAS TREE. Dear reader, I could not be more excited. This tree is going to be lit. (And if you’re worried about my family’s reaction to all this, don’t be. My mom is actually very jealous and my dad is just happy I’m happy —as long as my kids get Bar and Bat Mitzvah’d.)

Because it’s my first-ever tree, you bet your holly jolly ass I’m going all out on the decorations: Glittering ornaments, bright lights, shiny tinsel, an ode or two to Hanukkah, this tree is going to have it all. So buckle up and join me in the (sleigh) ride I’ve been waiting a lifetime for. Scroll through below for everything I’ll be hanging on my first Christmas tree.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | ornaments
Copper Mini Ornaments $12
Metallic Ornaments

These are perfect for the shiny, metallic theme I’m going for on my first-ever Christmas tree.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | champagne ornament
Champagne Bottle Glass Ornament $10.50
Champagne Ornament

Poppin’ bottles under the tree!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | macaron ornaments
Macaron Ornaments $58
Macaron Ornaments

So cute I could (almost) eat them!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | sushi ornaments
Sushi Christmas Ornament $8
Sushi Ornaments

As a sushi lover, this purchase is a no-brainer. It me.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | faux fur owl ornament
St. Nicholas Square® Faux Fur Owl… $9.99
Owl Ornament

This is a Hedwig ornament, and you don’t have to this Harry Potter super-fan to buy this twice.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | tinsel
Iridescent White Christmas Fringe… $13.99
Iridescent Tinsel Garland

Because, apparently, a Christmas tree is not complete without some tinsel.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | snowflake ornaments
Metal And Bling Snowflake Ornaments $9.99
Snowflake Ornaments

The prettiest snowflake ornaments to add an elegant touch to my tree.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | Christmas tree lights
White Wire Christmas Lights $28.99
White Christmas Lights

I like these “cool” Christmas lights and the brighter, white light they give out, as opposed to a warm, yellow light.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | stack of books ornament
Stack of Books Ornament $18
Books Ornament

Perfect for my book nerd self.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | twinkle star garland
Twinkle Stars Garland $36
Twinkle Stars Garland

Every tree needs a little twinkle light action, including mine.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | Star of David tree topper
Gold Tree Topper $36
Star of David Tree Topper

What makes a Christmas tree interfaith? A Star of David topper, of course!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | textured glass ornaments
Metallic Glass Textured Ornaments $24.95
Glass Textured Ornaments

I love that the texture on these ornaments make it look like a fancy snowball.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | faux fur tree skirt
Frost Faux Fur Tree Skirt $139
Faux Fur Tree Skirt

Gotta keep the tree feeling cozy!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | wishbone ornament
Golden Wishbone Ornament $14
Wishbone Ornament

For good luck!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | New home ornament
New Home 2019 Metal Hallmark Keepsake… $17.99
New Home Key Ornament

Something to remind us of our first year living together year after year.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | Hanukkah ornaments
Kurt Adler Noble Gems Hanukkah Ornament… $43.67
Hanukkah Ornaments

A set of Hanukkah-themed ornaments, so God doesn’t smite me.

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations |
Script Name Ornaments $9
Custom Script Ornament

Of course, I have to commemorate my first Christmas with a customized ornament!

STYLECASTER | Christmas tree decorations | starburst ornament
Star Ornament $3.95
Pink Starburst Ornament

A little pink goes a long way, especially when that pink thing is as dazzling as this starburst ornament.

