21 Dresses Worth RSVPing ‘Yes’ to That Holiday Party For

by
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Line and Dot

My condolences to all the introverts out there: this is not an easy time of year to prefer the company of your couch and Olivia Benson (via the latest “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” marathon) over champagne, canapés, and casual acquaintances. Holiday party invites are piling up—or at least filling our inboxes—and nights of basically-mandatory merriment are fast approaching.

So, what’s a girl to do? Well, I can’t give you a free pass to say “no” to everything (you better have a pretty good excuse if you’re going to turn down an invite from your boss), but I can help ease the pain a little bit with the promise of pretty dresses and slick jumpsuits. And don’t worry, you can always Irish exit after a quick toast, a few “hellos,” and a turn in the photobooth. (Hey, might as well get an Instagram out of it!)

Ahead, shop 21 instantly-festive pieces that you’ll want to show off outside of your living room. Bring it on, company Christmas party.

1 of 21

Strappy Knit Foil Slip Dress, $118; at Banana Republic

Photo: Banana Republic

Sequin Stripe Dress with Collar, $159.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Eloise Lace Mini Dress, $96; at Line and Dot

Photo: Line and Dot

Adelyn Rae Asymmetrical Faux-Wrap Dress, $70.80 (was $118); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Stanley Velvet Dress, $352; at Again

Photo: Again

Alice + Olivia Nat Embellished Applique Midi Dress, $795; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Luxor Dress, $229; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners

Sanford Obi Dress, $109; at Finery London

Photo: Finery London

Galvan Steel Blue Satin Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $1,380; at Avenue 32

Photo: Avenue 32

One-Shoulder Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Velvet Polka-Dot Dress, $198; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Tulle Panel Jumpsuit, $69.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Kiss Stains Dress, $139; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Photo: Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Jenna Gold Armor Sequin Dress, $465; at Mestiza

Photo: Mestiza

Grey Silky Pleated Ankle Grazer Maxi Dress, $54; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

The Alexandra, $195; at Réalisation

Photo: Réalisation

Jordan Dress, $153 (was $218); at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Kari Midi Dress, $480; at Solace London

Photo: Solace London

Sanas Pullover Pleated Dress, $74; at Storets

Photo: Storets

Stylestalker Allende LS Dress, $189; at 8th Story

Photo: 8th Story

Crepe Jumpsuit with Satin Details and Jeweled Buttons, $495; at The Kooples

Photo: The Kooples

