StyleCaster
Share

25 Perfect Outfits to Get You Through the Holiday Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Perfect Outfits to Get You Through the Holiday Season

by
25 Perfect Outfits to Get You Through the Holiday Season
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Fiolakemi

Whatever your opinions on the cultural institution that is “holiday dressing”—the sequins, the velvet, the shimmery silvers and lamé golds you probably won’t wear the other 11 months of the year—its annual arrival is pretty much inevitable in this corner of the world. It’s just up to you whether you embrace it or not.

MORE: The 50 Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Year

How festive do you want to get for your office Christmas party or friends’ holiday dinner? Head-to-toe sparkles paired with sky-high platforms? A cozy cable-knit sweater over dark denim? A tailored red coat as a nod to the season over your usual black-and-white ensemble? As long as it permits for a second helping of hors d’oeuvres and a glass or three of champagne, we say any of the above is fair game.

MORE: 17 Pairs of Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

So long as the dress code on your invite doesn’t call for an ugly sweater, we’ve got you covered with 25 holiday outfits ripe for the copying from now till New Years Eve (more on that later).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: Wendy’s Lookbook

Photo: Wendy's Lookbook

Photo: The Northern Light

Photo: The Northern Light

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: Damsel In Dior

Photo: Damsel In Dior

Photo: Rebecca Laurey

Photo: Rebecca Laurey

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Gizele A Go-Go!

Photo: Gizele A Go-Go!

Photo: La Couleur Du Moment

Photo: La Couleur Du Moment

Photo: Fiolakemi

Photo: Fiolakemi

Photo: Carmen Negoita

Photo: Carmen Negoita

Photo: Fashion Pumpkin

Photo: Fashion Pumpkin

Photo: So Sasha

Photo: So Sasha

Photo: Luziehtan

Photo: Luziehtan

Photo: 5 Inch And Up

Photo: 5 Inch And Up

Photo: Ranti In Review

Photo: Ranti In Review

Photo: Lisa Rvd

Photo: Lisa Rvd

Photo: Lafotka

Photo: Lafotka

Photo: It’s Not Her, It’s Me

Photo: It's Not Her, It's Me

Photo: Sometimes Glam

Photo: Sometimes Glam

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Old Pictures of Britney Spears You Didn't Know Existed

13 Old Pictures of Britney Spears You Didn't Know Existed
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share