11 Christmas Gifts For Mom That You Haven’t Already Gotten For Her

They say Mom knows best, and they would be 100% correct. Your mom is there for you when you’re in a sticky situation, and on those days when you just need someone to vent to. She comforts you through thick and thin, but she also tells it like it is. There’s nobody else in the world who understands you as well as Mom does. And when you have someone so special in your life, it’s important to show them your gratitude.

One way to do that is by giving her thoughtful gifts for the holidays. For me, personally, I feel like I’ve exhausted all of my good ideas as I’ve gotten older. I’ve already wrapped my fair share of fuzzy slippers, and I’ve already printed a few cheesy photo albums. So, what’s next?

There’s an array of presents you likely haven’t already bought for your mom. Ones that are a little more creative and thoughtful, like a digital photo frame or an engravable necklace. Below, we’ve gathered the top holiday gifts that Mom will no-doubt cherish and use all the time. If you’re running low on ideas, here are 11 incredible options that have your mom’s name written all over them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Tree Mugs with Lids & Spoons

If your mom collects mugs, especially seasonal ones, this set of two tree mugs will get front row seats in her display cabinet. They are the most festive mugs we’ve laid eyes on, and even come with cute little matching spoons.

Portal Go

Your mom will be so happy to get more screen time with you thanks to the Portal Go. It does all of the work for her, like automatically panning and zooming. And she can easily pick it up with the handle and carry it with her into different rooms of the house.

Aura Carver Luxe Frame

We know moms love pictures of their family and friends, but printing and framing a bunch of images isn’t always that easy. Instead, level up with Aura’s Carver Luxe digital picture frame. You can upload images to the frame from anywhere and at any time. She won’t be able to take her eyes off of the precious memories you’ve carefully curated for her.

Artifact Uprising Photo Desk Calendar

If you’ve already given your mom several photo albums and want to try something new this year, give her a personalized photo calendar. She can display it on her desk to check the date, but she’ll also be reminded of her favorite memories with you.

Mejuri Engravable Oval Necklace

For the jewelry collector mom, this oval necklace from Mejuri is the perfect reminder of your special bond. Add a personalized touch by monogramming her necklace with up to three characters.

Our Table 6-quart Dutch Oven

Moms make the best home cooked meals, so it seems like it’d be nearly impossible for your mom’s dishes to taste even better. Well, with this cast iron Dutch oven, you might have to think again. She’ll be using it all day every day because it can cook everything a Le Creuset one can, but at a fraction of the cost.

Tula Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm

Mom might already have a go-to eye cream, but it’s probably not nearly as cooling and brightening as this one from Tula. It minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but it also hydrates and makes eyes feel wide awake.

Casper Weighted Blanket

Give her the gift of better sleep with this weighted blanket from Casper. It’ll help Mom take a nice breather and get some well-deserved relaxation.

Grove Collaborative Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser

It’s only fair that your mom gets the best treatment, and that includes helping her transform her home into a spa. This aromatherapy diffuser fits the bill with its minimalistic ceramic design and LED light features. With a dash of essential oil, she’ll be relaxed in no time.

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

Mom deserves only the best when it comes to staying comfy, and these sustainable sneakers will do just the trick. Their lightweight cushion technology and classic cap-toe design might turn these shoes into the only pair she walks out of the house in. We tried them ourselves and our feet can’t get enough of them, either.

Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

In case your mom is in need of a new handbag, Tory Burch has exactly what she needs. The McGraw Bucket Bag can fit all of Mom’s everyday essentials. It’s also super stylish, and a purse you might end up stealing from her closet or buying one for yourself.