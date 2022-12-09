18 Christmas Gifts For The Dad Who Won’t Give Any Hints—From a Masterclass Subscription to a Digital Picture Frame

Scroll To See More Images

If you ask 10 different people about the hardest person to shop for during the holidays, my guess is all 10 of them would say that Dad is undoubtedly the toughest code to crack. After all, fathers are known for claiming they already have everything they could ever need, so what do you get someone who won’t give you a much-needed hint? I’m probably just as clueless as you are, but there are a bunch of products my dad owns and actually uses.

For example, his Aura digital picture frame. I gifted one to my mom a couple of years ago, and my dad was high-key jealous. I, of course, got him one later on and now he gets to see his fave family memories all in one place. He’s also a big fan of Away luggage, vinyl records, Cometeer frozen coffee and sports events.

I figure if my own dad cherishes these types of products, others will, too. From a new Bluetooth speaker to a cozy Patagonia jacket, here are the 18 best Christmas gifts for dad. I even included some ideas for all of my fellow procrastinators, as well as customized ones that are just a bit more personal.

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame

Now that I’ve set both of my parents up with Aura digital picture frames, I can report back to say that they adore them. Your dad’s desk, shelves and dresser don’t have to be cluttered with a dozen different frames when he has this easy-to-use digital picture frame. This gift idea is so good, even Oprah is a stan. The Carver Luxe made Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2021.

Therabody Theragun Prime

If Dad lives a super active and healthy lifestyle, there’s no better gift than a Theragun massage device. It’ll help ease tension, tightness and aches after exercising. With the Prime model, Dad can even access customized routines on the Therabody app. Even better, the Prime is on sale for a whopping $101 off at Best Buy right now.

Away The Carry-On

Luggage is an investment piece that most people won’t purchase unless their suitcase is literally about to fall apart. That’s why the jet-setting dad would be so happy to unwrap a new carry-on from everyone’s favorite travel brand, Away. The Carry-On is just so sleek, lightweight and durable. My dad has it in the color, Coast, and likes it so much that he gets irked whenever another family member tries to borrow it. Pro tip: If you’re shopping on a budget, Target sells an amazing Away alternative that I can personally vouch for.

JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker

For the dad who blasts music, podcasts and phone calls 24/7, there’s no gift more fitting than this JBL speaker. Both waterproof and portable, it provides five hours of playtime and is on sale for 38 percent off. A quality Bluetooth speaker for under $25 is a deal you definitely want to take advantage of.

Masterclass Subscription

Help dad keep learning from the best of the best by gifting him a Masterclass subscription. He’ll have access to over 180 classes—from Wolfgang Puck spilling all of his culinary tips and tricks to Coach K diving deep into what makes a great leader. A fun class my dad and I started watching together is one taught by Daniel Negreanu, the six-time World Series of Poker champion.

The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better & For Longer by Tom Brady

The dad who lives and breathes all things sports won’t get tired of reading about their fave athletes. Tom Brady is the talk of the town these days (well, always), so pick up his book for just $12 on Amazon

. A 44 percent discount, like Brady, cannot be beat!

Artifact Uprising Walnut Desktop Calendar

A personal touch never goes unnoticed when it comes to gifts. Handpick the photos that make up this 12-month desk calendar. It comes with a wood board and a peg clip so that the cal can sit pretty on his desk. After the year ends, just order a refill—rinse and repeat. Artifact Uprising’s customized gifts are a hit every single time in my family.

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

If your dad isn’t a fan of shopping for himself, do it for him! Keep him toasty all winter long with this Patagonia fleece jacket. It comes in nine colors and in sizes XS through 3XL. Not only that, but it’s also made from 100 percent recycled polyester and is Fair Trade sewn. I can’t think of a more “dad” garment than this Patagonia jacket.

DIGITNOW Bluetooth Record Player for Vinyl with Speakers

My dad, and I’m sure countless other dads, collect vinyl records. Level up his setup with this Bluetooth record player that also comes with stereo speakers. He’ll be jamming all day every day to his most-loved tunes thanks to this thoughtful gift. Add it to your Amazon cart ASAP, while it’s still 33 percent off—and clip the coupon for an extra $20 off.

Adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag

A new gym bag is a foolproof Christmas gift for Dad. Why? Because gym bags naturally get beat up and smelly over time, so he’ll always have a use for a brand-new one. This simple Adidas gym bag has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and starts at just $19.

Bombas Men’s Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

What’s Christmas without giving Dad another pack of socks? Don’t opt for just any set, though. This Bombas gift box contains four pairs of socks that don’t fall, aren’t too tight and provide amazing arch support. Be sure to scroll through the brand’s other holiday gifts for Dad, Mom, the sibs and whoever else you have yet to shop for.

Cometeer Mixed Roast Box

Give Dad a break from the early morning Starbucks runs by sending him a box of Cometeer coffee. I recently gifted one to my dad for his birthday and he can’t get enough of these innovative frozen coffee capsules; so much so that he doesn’t want to share it with anyone else in the house. You can send a box as a one-time gift or sign him up for a subscription that keeps the coffee flowing. You get $20 off of your first order, making this the easiest decision ever. I suggest you send the Mixed Roast Box to Dad so that he can try a variety of light, medium and dark roasts (32 cups total). However, the new Holiday Collection with David Chang and East Fork is another incredible option that he’ll be sure to drink up. It comes with three roasts hand-picked by Chef Chang himself, as well as a limited-edition mug made by East Fork.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill

For the dad who could easily be mistaken for Gordon Ramsay when he’s in the kitchen, get him this Le Creuset skillet grill. First, it’s beautiful to look at. Second, it works like a dream. He’ll be cooking up steak, salmon, burgers, you name it, in no time.

Johnston & Murphy XC4 Briefcase

If your dad’s starting to go back to the office, what better way to get him hyped than by grabbing him a snazzy new briefcase? This one from Johnston & Murphy is water-resistant, lightweight and durable.

Hulu Subscription

The streaming-obsessed dad will enjoy a Hulu subscription so he can binge-watch his fave shows and movies, though he’ll enjoy a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ even more. The most basic Hulu-only plan costs $7.99 a month, while the most expensive option (the bundle) will ring you up for $82.99 a month.

Stubhub Tickets

Sometimes the best gift is an experience, especially one that he can do with you and the fam. From Billy Joel concert tickets to seats at the next New York Giants game, Stubhub has just about every event under the sun. I’ve given and received my fair share of Stubhub tickets and can tell you that the company makes the entire buying and selling process such a breeze.

Amazon Gift Card

If Dad is super picky, let him order exactly what he wants by sending him an Amazon e-gift card. You can select whether it’s delivered over email or text and which day it goes out to him. You can even leave a short message to express your love and appreciation. It’s a great gift for all the procrastinators out there, and so is an Amazon Prime membership, too.

Cameo Personalized Video Message

Did you know there’s a way to connect your dad to his fave comedians, actors, musicians and athletes? Cameo has got you covered. It lets you request personalized video messages from celebs and notable figures. From my own experiences with the platform, I can confidently say it has made some of the best gifts. I got Keith Hernandez to make a short video for my dad, and he absolutely loved it and immediately sent it to all his fellow New York Mets fans.