Christmas and Chewbacca Come to ‘Glee’

Now this is a Christmas episode I can seriously get behind. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t been loving this season of Glee. Something seems a little off — and there’s only one thing that can revive it: an appearance by one of the hairiest, most enchanting creatures of all time.

Yes, that’s right. Chewbacca (of Star Wars fame) is Glee‘s latest guest star. A few weeks ago, several castmembers (including Mark Salling and Chris Colfer — see above), tweeted pictures with the wonderful Wookie, and now we know why.

Matthew Morrison told Jimmy Kimmel that next week’s Christmas spectacular will have a special within the episode, honoring the legendary, horrendous Star Wars holiday TV special, and Judy Garland‘s Christmas special.

Check out the full interview below, and get ready for some hairy holiday fun.