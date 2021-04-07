Christina & Tarek’s Friendship Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Following Her Split From Ant Anstead

Ever since their divorce, fans have wondered if Christina and Tarek El Moussa are still friends as they continue to work together on their HGTV show, Flip or Flop. As it turns out, filming the show has actually made the exes’ friendship “stronger than ever,” according to a source with Us Weekly.

Christina, 37, and Tarek, 39, called it quits in 2016 after eight years of marriage. Yet the couple—who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5—have continued to work together on their HGTV home improvement series despite their divorce. “Christina and Tarek’s bond is stronger than ever,” an insider told Us Weekly ahead of the new season of Flip or Flop.

“They joke how they are much better off as friends. They still film really well together and are glad that they get along for the sake of their kids,” the source said, before noting that this TV duo is here to stay. “Their fans love watching them on TV and as far as we know, their show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Although the pair are on friendly terms as co-parents, the source notes that Tarek—who is now engaged to Heather Rae Young—isn’t planning on inviting his ex Christina to his “small and intimate” wedding ceremony with the Selling Sunset star. Their friendship “doesn’t mean she’s getting an invite to Tarek’s wedding,” the insider said, noting the exes are trying to remain a “great example of successful coparenting.” Besides, as the source adds, “Christina knows how awkward it would be being a guest and just wishes them all the best. She’s truly happy for him.”

While filming their HGTV series, Christina is also in the midst of divorcing her estranged husband, Ant Anstead, 42, whom she married in 2018 after her first divorce from Tarek was finalized. The Christina on the Coast star also shares a 19-month-old son, Hudson, with Ant. In early April, the real estate investor began moving on by listing the $6 million Newport Beach, California home they shared together.

