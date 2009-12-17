Christina Ricci Stars in Donna Karan Short Film (Plus Our 10 Favorite Fashion Shorts)

At the moment, there is no better way for a brand to get their name and image out to the public than with a short film. They are quick and fun to watch and can be sent out through the far reaches of the internet with just the click of a button. Donna Karan is joining the movement with a film by Jake Sumner (Sting and Trudie Styler‘s son) and Christina Ricci. The film features Ricci in four situations, as the dreamer, the paramour, the expressionist, and the voyeur, all at the Soho Grand Hotel.

The short was produced by People’s Revolution and creative agency All Day Every Day. The three companies also partnered on another short for DKNY’s Cozy sweater. Stay tuned to DKNY’s Facebook page for the release.

For more background on important fashion short films, take a look at ten of the best from the past couple of years.



1. Alexander McQueen,Plato’s Atlantis

No one does it for us quite like Nick Knight, and this season his project for Alexander McQueen took everything to the next level. Not only was McQueen’s runway show streamed live on SHOWstudio.com, but the site crashed from too much traffic as he debuted Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” The short film that played in the background to open the show features Raquel Zimmermann writhing, covered with snakes.



2. Karl Lagerfeld,Vol de Jour



The latest of Karl Lagerfeld’s short films features Lara Stone and Baptiste Giabiconi on the streets of Paris. The duo runs to each Chanel boutique in Paris wearing the Pre-Spring collection, trying on and stealing goods as they go, like a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

3. Victoria Beckham,Swings

We love how Beckham goes with her reputation as an Ice Queen in this short. Filmed as an advertisement for her line, Victoria Beckham Collection, the short features eight models swinging in unison with Beckham presumably as their leader.



4. Gareth Pugh Spring 2010

Pugh has created a tradition for himself by showing films during Fashion Week for the past two seasons. This film was shown in the dark loading dock of Milk Studios on a giant cube. The films that were shown on the four sides were inspired by earth, water, wind, and fire.



5. Prada,Trembled Blossoms

Prada‘s first short film, Trembled Blossoms, was inspired by the nouveau-inspired wallpaper designed by James Jean that appeared in their Spring/Summer 2008 ads. The animated short was followed up by this year’s Fallen Shadows.



6. StyleCaster,Fly by Night

We may be a bit biased, but our film featuring products from Shopbop and photographs by Liam Alexander depicts a perfect night out on the town. This is definitely our kind of fun, and we only wish we looked that good in red sequin pants like Poppy Delevingne. Other stars of the film include Hayley Bloomingdale, Lyle Lodwick and Isabelle McNally.



7. Vanessa Bruno,Visual Poem

The connection between Vanessa Bruno and Lou Doillon is a natural one; both exude impeccable casual French style. The film shows off Bruno’s Fall 2009 collection in a natural, almost surreal environment.



8. Erin Fetherston,Birds of a Fether



To promote her Fall 2010 collection, Erin Fetherston took a departure from her girly ways with the film “Birds of a Fether.” The third of Fetherston’s films was based on the children’s story The Pied Piper. Although it is shot in black and white, the short doesn’t lack her signature touches of whimsy as she marches through the West Village.

9. Karl Lagerfeld,Paris-Shanghai

The second in Lagerfeld’s series of short films for Chanel, “Paris-Shanghai” was created for his Pre-Fall 2010 collection. Edita Vilkeviciute stars again as a young Coco Chanel with appearances by Heidi Mount, Freja Beha Erichsen, and Baptiste Giabiconi. The film is 22 minutes long, but check out part one of three above.

10. Roman Polanski,Greed

The faux perfume commercial directed by the controversial Polanski features two of our favorite stylish stars, Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams. The perfume bottle used was inspired by a famous work by Marcel Duchamp, so while it may be a bit headier than we would like, we can’t resist these two ladies, especially when they’re acting out a cat fight scene.

