Christina Ricci Skips The Cleavage, Shows Off Underboob Instead

Maybe Christina Ricci felt the need to look a little wacky last night for out-of-the-box performance artist Marina Abramovi?’s exhibition closing party at New Yorks Museum of Modern Art. Or maybe the Black Snake Moan actress just decided cleavage is pass and Spring/Summer 2010 is all about the underboob.

Either way the 30-year old seemed to be campaigning to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams (grown up, of course) by donning a black Givenchy neoprene-structured frock with feathered skirt. She even opted for the slick middle parted ‘do synonymous with the macabre teenager.



We’re all for a little goth here and there and we’re loving lace on just about everything, but the strange rings of Saturn neckline coupled with a peep under the bosom was a recipe for fashion disaster.

We have a feeling that desginer Riccardo Tisci may have intended this look as a little runway inspiration and not for the red carpet.

How do you weigh in on Ricci’s look? Would you rock a dress that showed off a underboob view? Let us know in the comments!

Related: Get the Celeb Look! January Jones