Christina Ricci Skips The Cleavage, Shows Off Underboob Instead

Kerry Pieri
by

Maybe Christina Ricci felt the need to look a little wacky last night for out-of-the-box performance artist Marina Abramovi?’s exhibition closing party at New Yorks Museum of Modern Art. Or maybe the Black Snake Moan actress just decided cleavage is pass and Spring/Summer 2010 is all about the underboob.

Either way the 30-year old seemed to be campaigning to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams (grown up, of course) by donning a black Givenchy neoprene-structured frock with feathered skirt. She even opted for the slick middle parted ‘do synonymous with the macabre teenager.
92822 1275498448 Christina Ricci Skips The Cleavage, Shows Off Underboob Instead
We’re all for a little goth here and there and we’re loving lace on just about everything, but the strange rings of Saturn neckline coupled with a peep under the bosom was a recipe for fashion disaster.

We have a feeling that desginer Riccardo Tisci may have intended this look as a little runway inspiration and not for the red carpet.

How do you weigh in on Ricci’s look? Would you rock a dress that showed off a underboob view? Let us know in the comments!

