See Christina Ricci’s Stunning Givenchy Wedding Dress

Actress Christina Ricci married boyfriend James Heerdegen on Saturday in New York, and it’s safe to say that her custom-designed Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress is positively exquisite. The 33-year-old actress decided to share photos of her gown with her Twitter fans today, and we’re so glad she did!

The petite star is positively ethereal in this slim-fitting Chantilly lace dress, and we love how the subtle sexiness of the exposed shoulders is off-set by the demure high neckline. We’re sure Givenchy’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci is elated with the results, considering some of his recent designs made headlines for the wrong reasons (ahem, the floral number a pregnant Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala, and the jaw-dropping boob-baring dress the reality star rocked during Paris Fashion Week.

Ricci, meanwhile was elegant from train to veil for what Us Weekly reports was an intimate ceremony with just family and friends, at the Harold Pratt House on the Upper East Side. The former child star (who could forget her creepy turn as Wednesday in the “Addams Family” movie) and working actress met Heerdegen, a fellow actor, in 2011, on the set of the now-canceled series “Pan Am.”

Taking in the beauty of this gown, our thoughts immediately turn to whether Tisci will get to design newly-engaged BFF Ciara‘s wedding dress, and how he’ll top this stunner.