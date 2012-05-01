Sebastian Professional’s Christina McCarver: Featured Expert Of The Week

Frizz, fly-aways, flatness — when it comes to hair troubles, we’re glad to know we got a girl like Sebastian Professional Design Team Stylist Christina McCarver on speed dial.

Of course, we didn’t want to keep her all to ourselves, which is why Christina is this week’s Featured Expert and will be hair–er, we mean here to help solve all of your beauty blunders.

But before we put Christina in the “hot seat,” we were dying to know about her suggestions for essential hair tools every gal should invest in for the spring season.

Be sure to discover all of Christina’s go-to handy hair helpers down below:

1. Hot tool: “Double barrel wave iron to create natural-looking beach waves (use with different-sized sections to make sure it’s perfectly imperfect).”

2. Liquid tool: “Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper hairspray to use before and after the barrel iron to help set and maintain your waves. (Added bonus – it’s humidity resistant!)”

3. Liquid tool: “Sebastian Professional Microweb Fiber to help create the perfect braid or twist with a touch of shine.”

4. Always needed on-hand tools: “Hair elastics and bobby pins to secure your braids/twists and create fun and chic styles (just make sure they match your hair color).”

5. Classic tool: “A hair scarf. This is the best thing to wrap your hair in at night to help guarantee a prettier second day ‘do – especially helpful if you’ve braided or twisted your hair the day before.”

Have a beauty or style-related question for Christina? Don’t forget to head over to our “Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” forum where you can ask any style, beauty or product-related question and get answers from both the community and this week’s Featured Expert!