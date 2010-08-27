Christina Hendricks Brings Her Brand of Sultry To Trench Coats, Is Madonna A Design Thief?

Photo courtesy of London Fog



eye4style takes you behind-the-scenes at the Fall 2010 London Fog ad campaign shoot, featuring Mad Men star Christina Hendricks!



Did Madonna rip off the Material Girl clothing line? Allie is Wired covers the controversy.

Bag Snob has a bag you will not regret buying! Try this super duper lash plumping serum at Beauty Snob!

Stiletto Jungle found a super affordable version of fall’s hidden wedge bootie trend — a $500 look for just $60.



Aldo gray bootie, $60, at Zappos

Fashion Pulse Daily contemplates the intentions of Levi’s in its latest ad campaign ‘We are all Workers’

The Jet Set Girls scoured the internet to find the sexiest leather shorts for fall.

Second City Style is mad for camel…everything for fall. It’s the new black!

Shopping and Info loves this dress straight off the runway from Milly that looks like Valentino.

Coquette loves the effortless style of Rebecca Minkoff’s fall apparel collection.



Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2010 Photo Courtesy of Coquette



StyleBakery has the scoop on fall’s ultimate transition piece: the military jacket.

The Beauty Stop points out some really bad celebrity hair.

Lace is still on trend, and The Goddess thinks Nicholas Kirkwood got it right with this amazing Leather Bootie with Lace Detail!



