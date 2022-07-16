Christina is ‘Content’ With Ex Tarek’s 1st Baby With Heather After Their Heated Public Argument

All is good now. Christina Hall is burying the hatchet with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. The Flip or Flop star wishes her ex and his new wife all the best for their first child together months after their public argument at Christina and Tarek’s kid’s soccer game.

A source close to Christina told Entertainment Tonight on July 13, 2022, that she is focused on co-parenting with Tarek. “Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully co-parenting, she is content,” the source said. Christina and Tarek share two kids together, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. The two were together from 2009 until they divorced in 2018. Christina moved on with TV show host Ant Anstead, who she married in 2019 and divorced in 2021, and have one child together, Hudson, 2. Christina is currently with her husband, Joshua Hall.

Tarek moved on with the Selling Sunset real estate agent and announced that they were expecting their first child together on July 13, 2022. The couple talked to People about how they found out about the great news. “It was a huge shock,” Heather said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.” She continued, “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

The three were recently seen in a fight at Brayden’s soccer game in May 7, 2022. However, sources to UsWeekly say that the three have made up and there have been no problems since then. “They’re all getting along fine now,” a source said. “And hope to continue co-parenting peacefully.” The Flip or Flop star was caught yelling at Heather by photographers at their son, Brayden’s soccer game. After much tension between Christina and the Selling Sunset star, the two are trying to resolve everything as best as they could. “Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward,” a source told Us Weekly on May 12, 2022. The two “really try to handle issues privately. This one just got captured by cameras and everyone’s embarrassed by what happened.”

The photos of the argument come a day before Christina praised Tarek and Heather for helping their son Brayden during his surgery recovery. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” Christina posted her son on her Instagram story on May 9, 2022. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

