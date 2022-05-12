Christina Is ‘Embarrassed’ by Her Argument With Tarek’s Wife—Here’s Where She Stands With Heather Now

Under wraps. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are trying to move forward after they were seen arguing at their child’s soccer game. The ex-couple was caught arguing with each other with both their new partners, Heather (neé Young) and Joshua Hall, by their side.

On May 7, 2022, the Flip or Flop star was caught yelling at Heather by photographers at their son, Brayden’s soccer game. After much tension between Christina and the Selling Sunset star, the two are trying to resolve everything as best as they could. “Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward,” a source told Us Weekly on May 12, 2022. The two “really try to handle issues privately. This one just got captured by cameras and everyone’s embarrassed by what happened.”

After the heated argument was all over news sites, the couples issued a statement: “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.” An insider told Us Weekly on May 11, 2022, that Christina and Heather “usually remain distant from each other.” Christina shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with Tarek. She is communicative with Tarek about their kids, but not when it comes to Heather. “Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids,” the insider said. “She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her.” The insider later said that the argument proved that Christina and Heather “don’t get along. Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other.”

The argument comes a day before Christina praised Tarek and Heather for helping their son Brayden during his surgery recovery. “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” Christina posted her son on her Instagram story on May 9, 2022. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Christina is also in hot water with her other ex-husband Ant Anstead. Ant filed for emergency custody of their 2-year-old son Husdon on April 28, 2022 for not seeing her child enough and lack of care. The Superior Court of Orange County denied the emergency request due to lack of evidence. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Haack told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

