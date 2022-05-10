Christina Just Praised Her Ex Tarek’s Co-Parenting After Ant Sued Her For Custody of Their Son

Better than the other? Christina Haack commended Tarek El Moussa’s parenting skills in the midst of her custody battle with Ant Anstead. Christina and Tarek’s son, Brayden James, 6, underwent an “emergency” appendectomy and the couple took to Instagram to share their updates.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is,” Christina posted her son on her Instagram story on May 9, 2022. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.” She then tagged her husband, Josh Hall, ex-husband Tarek as well as Tarek’s new wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

The news of Brayden’s surgery came a week and a half after Christina’s ex-husband Ant Antsead filed for emergency custody for their son Hudson, 2, on April 28, 2022. Ant cited that Haack spent less than 10 days per month with their son over the last 20 months. He also stated that a nasty sunburn “was so bad it left him crying in pain.” However, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied the television presenter’s ex-parte application since he failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child and did not notify Christina soon enough.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” she told Us Weekly on the day of the filing. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.” The hearing is set to be on June 28, 2022.

Christina and Ant were married from 2018 to 2020. The two got together after Christina split from Tarek, who were together from 2009 before divorcing in 2016. Tarek and Christina have two children together: son Brayden, and daughter Taylor, 11. Christina is currently married to Joshua Hall, who defended Christina’s parenting skills on his Instagram on April 29, 2022. “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” he wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Ant’s new partner Renée Zellweger spends a lot of time with Christina and Ant’s kid. A source told Us Weekly that Hudson and Renee love “taking trips to the park and long walks on the beach, and they’ll watch plenty of TV together and play house. It’s all very positive and calm whenever they’re together with Hudson.”

Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.